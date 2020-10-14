I-95 Still Backed Up

#Stratford CT– #cttraffic– Traffic remains backed up on I-95 in Stratford in both directions after this morning’s crash and truck fire. Only one lane is getting by northbound and southbound is backed up mainly from rubbernecking.

#Stratford CT–At approx. 6.37 am, The Stratford Fire Dept. was dispatched onto I95 North at exit 32,

for a motor vehicle accident involving two tractor-trailers with one tractor on fire.

Engines 1, 2, 3, Tac5, Truck 1, Hazmat and Car 3 responded to the Incident. Upon

arrival, one tractor-trailer was in the breakdown lane with a ruptured saddle tank leaking

diesel fuel, approx. 75yards away the second tractor-trailer transporting beer had its cab

fully involved in fire.

Stratford fire crews stretched 2 hose lines and set up a water supply. Engine 2’s aerial

ladder was used as an elevated master stream. The fire was under control in approx. 20

minutes. Fire crews also mitigated the leaking diesel Fuel. Ct DEEP was notified and

responded.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.