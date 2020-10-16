On September 1, 2020 Norwalk Police were called to Flax Hill Park for an armed robbery. The victim and
a friend were in Flax Hill Park when they were approached by four individuals who robbed them at
gunpoint. A physical altercation occurred between the victims and the suspect. During this, the victim
was struck in the head with a firearm and a chain valued at $800 was pulled off the victim’s neck. The
victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.
During the investigation Detectives identified Carlye Moss as the suspect. An arrest warrant was applied
for and granted. On September 27, 2020 New York State Police arrested Moss after he was pulled over
for speeding in New Bedford, NY. Moss waived extradition and was transported back to Norwalk and
charged in relation to this case, as well as two Violation of Probation warrants.
This case was investigated by Detective Courtney Downer. Anyone with information related to this
incident is asked to call 203-854-3182.
Arrested Carlye Moss ( Age 22) of Bridgeport
Charges
Robbery in the First Degree
Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree
Criminal Use of a Firearm
Carrying a Pistol Without a permit
Criminal Attempt at Larceny
Assault in the Third Degree
Violation of Probation (2 counts)
Bond $520,000
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)