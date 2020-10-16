On September 1, 2020 Norwalk Police were called to Flax Hill Park for an armed robbery. The victim and

a friend were in Flax Hill Park when they were approached by four individuals who robbed them at

gunpoint. A physical altercation occurred between the victims and the suspect. During this, the victim

was struck in the head with a firearm and a chain valued at $800 was pulled off the victim’s neck. The

victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

During the investigation Detectives identified Carlye Moss as the suspect. An arrest warrant was applied

for and granted. On September 27, 2020 New York State Police arrested Moss after he was pulled over

for speeding in New Bedford, NY. Moss waived extradition and was transported back to Norwalk and

charged in relation to this case, as well as two Violation of Probation warrants.

This case was investigated by Detective Courtney Downer. Anyone with information related to this

incident is asked to call 203-854-3182.



Arrested Carlye Moss ( Age 22) of Bridgeport

Charges

Robbery in the First Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree

Criminal Use of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol Without a permit

Criminal Attempt at Larceny

Assault in the Third Degree

Violation of Probation (2 counts)

Bond $520,000

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)