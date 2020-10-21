Ansonia News: Meet Up For Robbery

On October 21, 2020 at approximately 12:15 P.M., the Ansonia Police were sent to the Target parking lot, 20 West Main Street, to investigate a report of a robbery where the suspect displayed a handgun. Officers responded to the area and learned that the victims were meeting with the suspect to complete an online transaction. During the interaction, the suspect displayed a handgun and robbed the victims before fleeing in a light-colored vehicle. The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue mask. The vehicle the suspect came from was being driven by another person; there is no description available of the driver. The vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan with tinted windows.

The Ansonia Police would like to remind everyone that purchasing and selling at unsecured meet-up points can be potentially dangerous. The Ansonia Police Department has a meet-up spot directly in front of the police facility at 2 Elm Street and the public is welcome to use this spot to complete their transactions.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below.

