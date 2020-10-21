Stratford News: Larceny/Credit Card Theft

#Stratford CT–On 10-3-2020 at 11:30 p.m. the complainant lost his wallet at Home Depot. A couple found the wallet and used his debit card at Home Depot purchasing $361.00 worth of merchandise. They then went to Walmart and bought a $742.00, Samsung, 65” TV. They continue to use his debit card at Bev Max liquor store making a purchase of $127.00.

Caucasian male is approximately 5’-8”, 160 lbs., and 35-40 years old. He is wearing a white baseball cap with sunglasses on top of his cap, a blue jacket with a fluorescent yellow inner hood and fluorescent yellow trim on the sides with dark blue sleeves. A white T-shirt, gold chain, blue shorts, short black socks, and blue running sneakers.

Caucasian female is 35-40 years old, 5’-5” tall, 135 lbs. She has long hair. She is wearing a long sleeve grayish shirt with a hoodie, grey leggings, and black Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at 203-385-4142