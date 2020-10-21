A two-vehicle crash in the East End of Bridgeport sends one person to the hospital . Witnessed Say a Honda SUV Was going the wrong way down Stratford Avenue when it collided with a motorcycle.
The person on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. No word yet on his condition. Police are investigating.
Bridgeport News: Car-Motorcycle Collide
