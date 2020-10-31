Bridgeport News: City Goes Back To Phase Two

#Bridgeport CT–The City of Bridgeport will roll back to Phase two guidelines and implement stricter enforcement due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Effectively immediately, City of Bridgeport COVID-19 Closure Policy requires food service establishments to end indoor dining services at 10pm and close by 11pm. Additionally, any business operating under “indoor recreation sector rules” must close by 11pm.

As part of Phase 2, business owners and residents are reminded:

No indoor waiting rooms (restaurants, personal services, etc.) as well as up to 50% capacity indoors with 6 ft. spacing

Businesses should utilize callback methods and curbside, drive-thru, pick up, and deliveries.

Businesses open to the public must ask patrons if they are COVID-19 symptom-free and require the use of a mask and provide sanitizer.

Gyms and sports clubs must demonstrate ability to sanitize all “high use” touch points after ever class or hourly.

Municipal buildings and offices are to remain closed to the public except by appointment. (Excluding Vital Statistics & Tax Collectors Office)



Private, social, and recreational gatherings that are at commercial venues or private residences and indoor must not exceed 25 people while outdoor gatherings are capped at 100 people.

Enforcement of Gatherings:

Businesses will be issued one warning for a COVID-19 large gathering violation.

SECOND violation closes business for 30 days.

THIRD violation will result in a closure for 90 days.

FOURTH violation will result in a suspension of all city-issued licenses to operate for up to six months.

Enforcement for Non-Use of Masks

Businesses will be issued one warning for not enforcing mask requirements.

SECOND violation closes business for 7 days.

THIRD violation will result in closure for 14 days.

FOURTH violation will result in closure for up to 30 days.

Bridgeport Public Schools will move to a hybrid model effective November 9th. Pre-K students will be allowed to attend full time with half day on Wednesday. Grab & Go meals will be available for all students, Monday-Friday from 10am-1pm at all Bridgeport Public Schools. Visit bridgeportedu.net for more information.

Officials remind residents and businesses to wear a mask, sanitize hands, stand 6’ apart, stay home if sick, and get tested frequently. Visit GetTestedBPT.com for details on locations and times in Bridgeport to participate in COVID-19 testing. To report a business that is not following COVID-19 guidelines, please call 203-576-7671.

