Bridgeport News: Homicide #20

2020-10-18@ 7L:55pm– Bridgeport Police were dispatched to 176 Goddard Avenue to check on the well being of a person who resided at that location. Responding officers located a 40-year-old female, identified at Jennifer Brelsford deceased inside the residence with obvious signs of trauma to her body. Detectives responded to Goddard Avenue and are processing a crime scene at this location. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of Brelsford and ask that anyone with information about this crime call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242, or citizens can call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. An autopsy is expected to be conducted on October 19, 2020, that will determine the cause of death.