2020-10-27@ 11:41am–#Bridgeport CT– A Central High School teacher called police for a student who lives on Alice Street that was distance learning . The student sent her pictures of his window where bullet went through. No one was injured. The student’s father also called police who are investigating. The only shot-spotter activation in town was on Wilmont Avenue around 3:30pm today.

This news report is made possible by: