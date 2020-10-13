Bridgeport News: Worth Street Homicide Suspect Captured

#Bridgeport CT– Detectives arrested Jarrel Baker (DOB: 9/8/97 of Bridgeport, CT) for the September 27th murder of Daron Jones at 90 Worth Street in the City. Baker had been arrested earlier in the day by members of the Tactical Narcotics Teams. At the time of his arrest, Baker was in possession of a handgun. During a subsequent interview with detectives, Baker confessed to using that gun to murder Jones over an ongoing feud with an associate of Jones. In addition to the original gun charges, Baker is charged with Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. The arrest is the result of outstanding work by members of the Detective Bureau, in particular, the case detective, Martin Heanue. Additionally, the Tactical Narcotics Team, under Lieutenant Cummings and Sergeant Paoletti, played a vital role in capturing Baker.