BRIDGEPORT POLICE ACTING CHIEF GARCIA PROVIDES

UPDATE ON RECENT VIOLENCE AND HOMICIDES

BRIDGEPORT, CT – This morning Mayor Ganim was joined by Acting Chief Garcia for an update

on the violent crimes that took place in Bridgeport over the past week and included four homicides.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau is actively working to solve the homicide cases and is

near closure on three of the four and are now seeking public assistance.

Acting Chief Garcia reports that the department has already implemented strategic and tactical

plans to address curbing the violence, but public engagement and input is needed.

A “Strategic Enforcement Detail” (SED) is focusing on areas of the city that have shown increases

of concern via data driven tools provided by ShotSpotter and other reporting mechanisms. In

addition to work that SED is doing to retrieve illegal firearms, the Police Task Forces embedded

with FBI, DEA, ATF and CT State Police have also engaged in surveillance and other tip details

to execute warrants, make arrests and take guns off the streets. In September, BPD made more

than 13 arrests of known violent offenders and seized 21 guns.

Residents may notice patrols increased during the evening and overnight hours in areas of the city

that promulgate criminal activity. Partnering agencies like Project Longevity are reaching out to

returning citizens, and the Council of Churches has contacted the Bridgeport Police Department

to facilitate a Gun Buy Program to be scheduled at a date in the near future.

The Mayor along with the Acting Chief, Council members, partnering agencies, and community

leaders all stand together and are again urging the public to please engage and provide any tip that

may save a life and has the potential prevent further violence.

Any individual or family member with information can help stop the violence in our community

and seek justice for victims. The police department acknowledges that individuals may wish to

remain anonymous when providing tips, and they can do so by calling 203-576-TIPS or submit a

tip in writing via “Tip Envelopes” that can be found at any Bridgeport Public Library.

This press release is made possible by: