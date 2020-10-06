Bridgeport Police Provide Update & Seek Public, Partnership Assistance

Bridgeport, CT – Today Acting Chief Garcia provided an update for the community as the Detective Bureau works to solve recent homicides, other divisions of the department are proactive, and have stepped up visibility and surveillance. Additional patrols as directed by the Chief will be visible throughout the city with a concentration on “hot spots.”

BPD reports that the majority of recent violent crimes were targeted incidents. To combat these crimes and prevention of others, Bridgeport Police is working closely with other Taskforces and implementing Strategic Enforcement Teams in Patrol to monitor the hot spot areas with the goal of taking firearms off the streets and bringing those responsible to justice. These efforts in the last month have resulted in PD recovery of 28 firearms and 19 arrests.

While the department continues their efforts to take guns off the streets, the Acting Chief and the department are reaching out to community policing partnerships and to the public for assistance in providing tips that will help solve these crimes and prevent further violence. BPD appreciates the community support and is asking residents with camera footage or any other information to come forward. Individuals may remain anonymous by calling 203-576-TIPS or send a tip in writing with “T.I.P.S. Envelopes” found at any Bridgeport Public Library.

