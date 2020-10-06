Councilwoman Statement

Yesterday, the city council held their meeting and embattled city councilwoman Eneida Martinez was in attendance. She has not been seen since the homicide at Keystone Club on Barnum Avenue last week, which Martinez is a manager. I was told she allegedly said “I want everyone to know I will never forget my friends but will always remember my enemies” directed at city councilwoman Maria Periera who has been calling for her resignation . A number of council members then made statements of praise and support for her.

This morning this statement was found on Ernest Newton’s Facebook page:

“Good Morning All,Due to the nature of a pending investigation through the Bridgeport Police Department, where an unfortunate tragedy happened where this writer knows herself to be innocent this writer will temporarily refrain herself from participating in chairing or sitting in any committee meetings to allow ample time for the Bridgeport Police Department to conduct there investigation. Once the investigation is completed this writer will resume her duties as assigned. 1) Board of Police Commissions (Liaison)2) Bridgeport Housing Authority (Liaison) 1) Co-Chair of Ordinance 2) Committee member to Public Safety and Transportation. This decision is based on transparency to assure that all are comfortable during this investigation process into such a tragedy. Thank you”,

Councilwoman Eneida Martinez 139th District

This news report is made possible by: