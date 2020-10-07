Covid Testing

#Bridgeport CT–Health Director Morrissey reminding residents to “GetTestedBPT,” a prevention campaign designed to encourage residents to participate in the many free COVID-19 testing opportunities available weekly throughout the City of Bridgeport.

“I’ve been tested multiple times, and it may not be pleasant, but it’s quick and easy,” states Mayor Ganim. “Do it for yourself, for your family, and to benefit our community. Doctor’s notes aren’t required at community pop-up sites, just show up and show your ID. Please, get tested so we can protect the health of everyone in our Bridgeport community.”

Health Director Morrissey stated, “We are promoting COVID-19 testing because it’s important that we do all that we can to safeguard against any new cases in our city and our schools. In addition, it’s important to continue to wear masks, wash hands, and socially distance. Testing is a focus for the extra level of assurance that we each do our part to ‘Stop the Spread’.”

By visiting GetTestedBPT.com, residents are connected to daily and pop up testing sites. Testing sites are made available through a partnership between Bridgeport Health Department, the State of Connecticut and community healthcare providers; Optimus Healthcare, Southwest Community Health Center, Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

October 7, 2020 testing will be available at Holy Tabernacle Church/Feed My Sheep Parking Lot 2271 North Avenue, Bridgeport 8:30am – 4pm, provided by Yale New Haven Health.

