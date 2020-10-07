Guns And Ammo Confiscated

On October 6th, 2020 Bridgeport Task Force Officers assigned to the CSP Gang Unit / FBI Safe Streets, ATF and Stratford Police Narcotics Unit worked a joint operation. The target of the operation was a Kevin Lopez, Aka “Cano” who was residing and running his illegal operation out of 179 Columbus Avenue in Stratford, CT. Task Force Officers obtained a Search and Seizure Warrant for the residence. Working jointly, Officers were able to detain both Kevin Lopez and his girlfriend, Stephanie Gonzalez. Both Lopez and Gonzalez have a minor juvenile child together. During the execution of the search warrant, Officers located within the residence of 179 Columbus Avenue:

four (4) illegal firearms, one of the four having an obliterated serial number,

hundreds of rounds of live ammunition, 20 round magazine,

three holsters, a Police style “bullet Proof” male vest,

2.5 pounds marijuana, packaging and scales.

Officers also located:

159.03 grams (5.6 ounces) of uncut cocaine packaged for street level sales

along with US Currency totaling $4500.

The evidence that was located within the residence was accessible to anyone that was present including their minor child. Stephanie Gonzalez was arrested in March 2020 for Firearm Violations and is currently out on a $50,000 bond. Both have previous arrests that prohibit them from possessing firearms or ammunition. Kevin Lopez and Stephanie Gonzalez were arrested and charged with numerous firearm violations, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Bonds were set at $500,000.