STRATFORD – The Stratford Strong task force, in conjunction with the Department of Economic & Community Development and the Community Development Administrator, is seeking input from local small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to assess how many Stratford small businesses require assistance, and to explore their most in-demand needs, the Town has established a COVID-19 Impact Survey for Microenterprises. A microenterprise is defined as a commercial business that employees no more than five employees, including the business owner(s). This survey is being distributed by the Department of Economic & Community Development and Stratford Strong, a long-term recovery assistance task force created by Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. The data collected from this survey will be integral to creating a strategy to assist and support small businesses during this difficult time.

The survey can be found here: https://forms.gle/JL2zRRFEAeKLqLTR7

Small business owners are urged to complete this short survey as soon as possible. The survey will close on October 27th.

Please direct any questions to stratfordstrong@townofstratford.com.

