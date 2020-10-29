Fairfield News: Burglary Charges

Carlos Ernesto Morales-Rodriguez of Maplewod Avenue, Bridgeport was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd (CGS 53a-103) and Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 6th ( CGS 53a-49/53a-125B) after Morales-Rodriguez was observed entering a vehicle which was parked in the driveway of a home on Brookside Drive.

On 10/16/2020 at 1:21am, a homeowner on Brookside Drive reported observing a vehicle traveling on Brookside Drive had slowed down and turned it’s lights off. The vehicle’s operator then parked the vehicle on the street, exited the car and walked onto the homeowner’s property. The homeowner exited his home and went outside to investigate. When outside, the homeowner found the door to his construction truck (which was parked in his driveway) open, and saw a male partially inside. Upon the suspect recognized being spotted, he exited the truck and quickly began to walk back to his vehicle parked on the street when police arrived. He was identified as Carlos Ernesto Morales-Rodriguez (DOB 11-06-75). The investigation revealed nothing was taken from the unlocked truck. He was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd and Criminal Attempt at Larceny 6th. He was released on a PTA in court on 10/27/2020.

Additionally, the vehicle used by Carlos Ernesto Morales-Rodriguez to get to the Brookside Drive home was found to be unregistered, uninsured, and he had a plate on the vehicle that didn’t belong to that specific vehicle . He was issued a misdemeanor summons for Misuse of Plates (CGS 14-147c), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (CGS 14-12a), and No Insurance (CGS 38a-371). He was released on a PTA for the MV charges.

