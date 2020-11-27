Fairfield News: Thanksgiving Evening House Fire

2020-11-26@7:20PM– #Fairfield CT– #ctfire– . Assistant Fire Chief George Gomola said the Narrow Street homeowner had a fire going in the fireplace when they noticed flames coming from the light fixtures above the fireplace. When firefighters arrived, they found flames on the left side of the home. Firefighters made a quick exterior attack with water stored on one of the firetrucks. They then began opening the wall inside Firefighters managed to keep the fire from extending to the second floor and into the attic. The fire marshal is on the scene to determine the exact cause of the fire. Westport assisted on scene, Bridgeport covered the empty Fairfield firehouses and an accident on I-95 northbound between exits 24 and 25. There was also a report of a home on Elm Street with smoke in the home at the same time but that was quickly recalled. There were no injuries to the residents on Narrow Street and the pets made it out safely.