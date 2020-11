2020-11-27 1:58am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Firefighters fought a second fire tonight in the 500 block of Black Rock Turnpike. Firefighters found fire on the exterior wall on the lefts side of the home where the utilities enter the home. There were no injuries and the fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

