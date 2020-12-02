Fairfield News: No Charges After Road Rage Incident

2020-12-02@11:11am– #Fairfield CT– Fairfield Police say they initially received a call from a driver who said he was being chased by two cars that were waving firearms. The call started on Jefferson Street, then on to Park Avenue into Trumbull, but then reversed back to Fairfield. The caller said he was rear-ended but fled the scene out of fear of the other drivers. The two drivers stopped that were allegedly involved in the chase stopped after the accident. Police checked both vehicles and drivers and found no firearms. One of the cars had heavy front end damage and was towed to the police station because it had no insurance.