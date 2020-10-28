Fairfield News: Energy Assistance

#Fairfield CT–If you need help with your heating bill, Fairfield SocialServices can help families with the process. Fairfield Social Services is now making appointments toassist Fairfield residents with applications for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. Energy assistance pays for a household’s primary heating source such as oil, natural gas, electricity, propane, kerosene, coal, wood, and wood pellets on behalf of eligible households. The amount of heat assistance may not be sufficient to cover a household’s entire winter heating cost. Homeowners and renters may apply. Due to risks associated with Covid-19, there will be no in-person appointments. Please call the Social Services office to set up your telephone appointment: 203-256-3170.

This press release was made possible by: