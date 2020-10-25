Fairfield News: Pub Fined And Ordered Closed

#Fairfield CT–In the past month, the Town of Fairfield Police and Health Department have received numerous

complaints regarding violations occurring at the Brickyard Pub located at 93 Post Road. These complaints

include alleged violations of noise ordinances, occupants not wearing face masks and large crowds

exceeding occupant capacity.

Fairfield Police and Health Department Officials responded to the Brickyard Pub at 11:39pm on Friday,

October 23rd after Fairfield Health Officials observed COVID-19 gathering size violations and face

covering violations set forth by Governor Lamont’s 70th Executive Order.

Officials on scene observed a large crowd of approximately 50 people standing outside the front of the

Pub. It was reported many of them were not wearing masks as they stood amongst the large

crowd. Additionally, inside Brickyard Pub, the crowd exceeded the 112-person maximum allowance, 75%

of the Pub’s normal maximum capacity of 150. The majority of the patrons observed within Brickyard Pub

were found to be gathered at the bar and were found not to be wearing face masks.

The Brickyard Pub was ordered to close and cease operations until Monday October 26th by Health

Officials.

The owner of Brickyard Pub, identified as Jennifer Lynn Wilson of Easton, was fined for not complying

with a face cover violation under Executive Order No. 7NNN (EO-9B-2a(1)). She was also fined for a

gathering violation (EO-9B-2b), an Executive Order that specifies that any person or business entity who

organizes, hosts, or sponsors a gathering that violates the gathering size restrictions set forth in

the DECD Rules for Gatherings and Venues and Sector Rules for Outdoor Events.

Fairfield Police will continue to coordinate with town health officials to seek and enforce public health

violations. We also urge our community to adhere to social distance recommendations and to “do your

part” in our fight against this virus.

“Fairfield business owners are working very hard to stay afloat while complying with the sector rules. It’s

very important that everyone does their part to protect the health of our community. The irresponsible

actions of a few can have an impact on the entire town and other local businesses. We’re all in this

together, wear a mask, follow the rules” states First Selectwomen Brenda Kupchick.

“It is imperative that all establishments follow their sector reopen guidelines and all of the Governors

Executive Orders, as this helps to ensure the health and safety of all Fairfield residents. Please

remember to wear your mask, keep a social distance, and wash your hands frequently to stop the spread

of COVID-19” said Rob Guerrera, Assistant Director of Health for Environmental Health.

