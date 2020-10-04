Flags At Half Staff For National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an annual observance that occurs during Fire Prevention Week and honors the sacrifices of fallen firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“Firefighters dedicate themselves to the safety of our neighborhoods and put their lives on the line to protect others,” Governor Lamont said. “I am thankful to the firefighters who protect our communities and its people, and I encourage everyone to reflect upon those who have given their lives in the line of duty.”

This press release was made possible by: