Bridgeport News: Police Need Your Help

The City of Bridgeport Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the assault of a 74 year old man who was attempting to return bottles at the Stop and Shop located at 4531 Main St on 09/02/20. The victim was only able to describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 50 years old wearing a black jacket, knit hat with writing on the side of his pants legs. The attached picture snippets (first 4) were of the initial assault that occurred in the bottle return area. The 2nd two snippets were taking inside of Stop and Shop when it appears the suspect was trying to cash out his bottle returns receipts. The victim was treated at the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kenneth McKenna at 203-581-5245 or by calling the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS