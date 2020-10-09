Hit And Run Driver Captured

2020-10-09@3:18pm–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– Fairfield Police Sergeant Michael Paris told me that a driver wanted for a hit and run incident on Route 8 near exit was followed by a man on a motorcycle who pointed out to his car to the sergeant and he was able to apprehend the suspect on Commerce Drive near Black Rock Turnpike. The car had broken down, smoking and blocking traffic. The driver was detained for state police.

Fairfield Police Department is a shining example of what a good transparent police department is all about. Letting the public know right way and not muzzling their officers.