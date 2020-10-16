Westport, CT – Human Services Director Elaine Daignault reminds residents that income-eligible households can apply for assistance with their home heating costs through one or more of the energy assistance programs administered by The Department of Human Services (DHS). Contactless applications for the 2020-2021 heating season through April 30 are available now.

“Qualifying residents are encouraged to complete the application process early in the season to ensure that they maximize the benefits of this essential program,” said Daignault.

DHS Finance Manager Susan Stefenson oversees the means-tested program. She stated, “Connecticut’s federally funded Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) helps low-income households pay their winter heating bills. All potentially eligible households are encouraged to apply amidst pandemic safety guidelines utilizing email, regular mail, and the Town of Westport black dropbox, located at the rear of Town Hall.”

Individuals and families qualify for CEAP based on their gross annual income and household size. A household with a gross annual income at or below 60% of the state median income ($37,645 for a family of one and $49,228 for a family of two) and liquid assets below $15K must provide all required documentation to determine eligibility. Learn more at DSS/Energy-Assistance Eligibility.

Stefenson added, “Westport’s Warm-Up Fund, which is made possible by the community’s generosity, may provide another option for households that are over income by CEAP guidelines. Warm-up eligibility is based on area median income limits.” Applicants are reviewed on a case by case basis after supplying the required documentation, including proof of gross income, liquid assets, and last year’s tax return

Residents can find additional information about Energy Assistance at Westport Energy Assistance.

Please contact the Human Services Department at (203) 341-1050 or email humansrv@westportct.gov with questions or to request an application.

Due to the current pandemic, all documentation will be completed electronically or via mail.

