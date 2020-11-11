https://www.doingitlocal.com/2020/11/86869/

#Stratford CT– On 11-11-2020 Officers from the Stratford Police Department along with members of the Bridgeport

Police Department arrested Tyrese Pridgen (DOB 04-30-2001) by warrant at 156 Norman Street in

Bridgeport CT. Pridgen was identified as the person responsible for several gun shots in the area of

Sands Place in Stratford on the night of 10-31-2020. There were no injuries during the shots fired

incident.

During the arrest Officers seized an SKS assault rifle with ammunition and approximately 20 pounds of

illegal THC/marijuana. Pridgen was charged with the following;

Reckless Endangerment

Weapon In A Motor Vehicle

Possession Of An Assault Weapon

Possession Of A High Capacity Magazine

Possession Of Narcotics With Intent To Sell

Pridgen was held on $150,000 bond and assigned a court date of 11/20/2020.

