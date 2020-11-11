https://www.doingitlocal.com/2020/11/86869/

#Stratford CT– On 11-11-2020 Officers from the Stratford Police Department along with members of the Bridgeport
Police Department arrested Tyrese Pridgen (DOB 04-30-2001) by warrant at 156 Norman Street in
Bridgeport CT. Pridgen was identified as the person responsible for several gun shots in the area of
Sands Place in Stratford on the night of 10-31-2020. There were no injuries during the shots fired
incident.
During the arrest Officers seized an SKS assault rifle with ammunition and approximately 20 pounds of
illegal THC/marijuana. Pridgen was charged with the following;
Reckless Endangerment
Weapon In A Motor Vehicle
Possession Of An Assault Weapon
Possession Of A High Capacity Magazine
Possession Of Narcotics With Intent To Sell
Pridgen was held on $150,000 bond and assigned a court date of 11/20/2020.
.