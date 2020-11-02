AG Tong On Utility Shut Off Moratorium

Hartford, CT – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding a decision today by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to end the emergency moratorium on electric, natural gas, and water utility shut-offs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 cases are spiking in Connecticut and this pandemic is not over. The Office of the Attorney General continues to believe extending the moratorium is the best course of action. People need electricity, heat and water to stay home safely right now. Families are still struggling. Payment plans are no doubt helpful to many, but they do not protect against shut-off for Connecticut’s most vulnerable families,” said Attorney General William Tong.