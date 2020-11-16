Bridgeport News: Storm Closes Beardsley Park

Bridgeport CT – City of Bridgeport officials announce that Beardsley Park is closed to the public until further notice. Due to strong winds experienced during a storm last night, there are downed trees, fallen power lines, and other tree debris which have obstructed roadways and pose a risk to public safety.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for text notifications for emergencies like the tornado warning that accompanied the storm we experienced last night by registering at BPTAlerts here.

