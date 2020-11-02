Bridgeport News: Voting Protocols

All polling locations have assessed public safety issues as a top priority and will be implementing plans with Bridgeport Police as well as COVID protocols. Each site is properly equipped with a supply of extra protective masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning disinfectants. These COVID safety protocols will be mandatory for staff members and individuals attending at all polling locations:

Voters must wear a protective mask at all times. If you forget your mask, one will be provided to you on site.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the door and when you turn in your ballot sheet.

Poll workers and sites are equipped with disinfectant cleaners to properly wipe down “touch surfaces”

All attendees must social distance in line 6’ apart and with poll workers as appropriate. Please be ready to hand off your valid ID.



Mail-in Ballots: As a reminder, Governor Lamont signed an executive order allowing all registered voters to vote by absentee ballot in the 2020 General election. All City of Bridgeport registered voters were mailed an absentee ballot request form with a postage paid return envelope by Secretary of State Denise Merrill. If voters cast their ballot by mail, the ballot form must be submitted within the paid returned envelope and mailed via the U.S. Postal Service. All ballots must be received prior to the 8:00 pm deadline on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Drop-off completed ballots: In addition to casting ballots by mail, the City of Bridgeport Town Clerk office has provided four (4) secure drop boxes available for voters to submit their ballot; one drop box in front of the Margaret Morton Government Center at 999 Broad Street, one ballot box is located in front of City Hall 45 Lyon Terrace, another in front of Fire House Engine 10 on 950 Boston Avenue and one adjacent the Fire House on the corner of Ocean Terrace & Osborne Street. Voters may submit their ballots in the drop box at any time before the 8:00 pm deadline on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

All ballots for the General Election must be properly cast whether in person, via ballot box, or by mail, by 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

