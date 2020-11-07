Compo Beach to Close when Parking Lots Reach 50%

Westport, CT – Due to the nice weather and warmer than normal temperatures this weekend, increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic has been occurring at Westport beaches. In an abundance of caution and to ensure public health and safety, the parking lots will close tomorrow when they reach 50% capacity, as was done during the summer. We will reopen as spaces become available.

While in the Compo Beach area, you are reminded to wear masks when walking on the beach boardwalk, using the restrooms or area sidewalks, or at any other time when you are unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others.

