Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Police UPDATE: On November 7, 2020 at approximately 3:41 pm, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a telephone call regarding a serious crash in front of 2926 Fairfield Avenue (Tautog Tavern), Bridgeport, CT (Vehicle vs Pedestrian). Bridgeport Police , Fire and AMR were dispatched to the scene.A red 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound in the left lane of travel near the 2900 block Fairfield Avenue. Fairfield Avenue is a divided roadway with an esplanade with 2 lanes of travel in each direction. A crosswalk is at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Jetland St. As the operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound in the left lane she observed a Hispanic male start running across the street from the south side towards the northside. The operator stated that she started to break realizing he wasn’t going to stop running but was unable to stop and avoid striking the pedestrian. The operator immediately stopped. The pedestrian was struck approximately 100 feet west of the marked crosswalk. The vehicle and pedestrian came to rest across from 2926 Fairfield Ave. The operator of the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been identified as 47-year-old Joanna Wesson of Bridgeport, CT. She remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police. The male pedestrian was found lying semi-conscious in the roadway under the front end of the striking vehicle. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR ambulance and at the of the investigation was listed as a John Doe. Original reports stated he sustained head trauma and was intubated at Bridgeport Hospital. Traffic Division was contacted to respond. The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene for further investigation. Further investigation by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer Dolyak was able to identify the pedestrian as 31-year-old Melvin Cruz-Ortiz of Bridgeport. He sustained minor head trauma and is listed in stable condition in Bridgeport Hospital. Bridgeport Hospital staff states the pedestrian is on some type of unknown intoxicant and will be kept for further observation. Officer Cynthia Dolyak is the lead crash investigator for this incident. Anyone with further information may contact Officer Dolyak at the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division (203-576-7640)

2020-11-07@5: 36pm–#Bridgeport CT– #BlackRock CT– Police are investigating a pedestrian who was struck in the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.