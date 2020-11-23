Fairfield News: Accident Reconstruction To Close Old Post Road

On Friday 11/20/20 at 5:34pm Fairfield Police received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle had struck a

pedestrian in the crosswalk in front of 636 Old Post Road. A witness to the accident called 911.

It was determined that Richard Zogheb, a 56 year old Fairfield resident, was operating his vehicle west

bound on the Old Post Road and struck Donna Schmidt, a 65 year old women walking in the crosswalk

on the Old Post Road. Schmidt was struck with the front end of Zogheb’s SUV. Zogheb immediately

pulled over and is cooperating with the investigation.

Schmidt was found lying on her back in the roadway of Old Post Road when first responders arrived and

was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with serious physical injuries. She currently remains in

the ICU.This investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.



Old Post Road will be closed between Beach Road and Penfield Road TOMORROW, Tuesday

November 24 th, between 5 pm and 7 pm for accident reconstruction. Access to the town hall will be

available via Beach Road. Please attempt to avoid the area during this time.

This press release was made possible by: