Fairfield News: Kohl’s Transformation Gets Go-Ahead – Site Work Has Begun

#Fairfield CT–The former Kohl’s site at 290 Tunxis Hill Road, Fairfield, has begun site work in preparation for its planned interior fit-out to accommodate new tenants, Aldi and Floor & Décor.

The site’s new owner, Michael Berkowitz, anticipates that interior construction will begin within the next two weeks, and he plans for tenant occupancy by mid-2021.

In June of 2019, Mr. Berkowitz purchased the Kohl’s property and two adjoining parcels totaling 6.9 acres. The purchase price was 12.5 million dollars. The parcel occupied by Russell Speeder Car Wash at 620 Villa Avenue will remain as such, and plans for 160 Greenfield Street, currently a parking lot, has not been solidified.

The former Kohl’s, with 101,000 square foot interior space, will be split. Aldi will occupy approximately 19,000 square feet; Floor & Décor, a national chain with 120 locations, will occupy the larger footprint of approximately 82,000 square feet.

Berkowitz is a Fairfield county resident whose family founded the Fairfield County based Duchess Restaurant chain in 1956. He is a commercial real estate developer owning several properties throughout Fairfield County, including the CVS site at 961 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, and the 150,000 Big Y shopping/restaurant plaza at 401 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton.

The project team includes local zoning attorney Bill Fitzpatrick and Architect Pat Rose of Rose Tiso & Co. Architects in Fairfield. Jeff Raucci of Bismark Construction in Milford is the project’s contractor.