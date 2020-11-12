Improvement Fund$ For Trumbull and Monroe

State Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Trumbull) is welcoming new state funding for capitol improvement projects in Trumbull and Monroe. Governor Lamont recently approved more than $11 million in state funding through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program that will be awarded to 94 towns across the state.

Monroe will be receiving $128,205 in state funding for the replacement of the public safety radio communications system. This will be matched by $1,226,795 from the town. Trumbull will be receiving $128,205 in state funding for the Phase 1 demolition, design, and site preparation for the new Trumbull Veterans and First Responder Center. This will be matched by $20,585 from the town.

“I’m grateful that Governor Lamont awarded funds to Monroe to address public safety,” said Sen. Moore. “Now more than ever our communities need to be prepared in emergencies. I am also grateful repairs will begin at the Trumbull Veterans and First Responder Center. This great news comes just in time for Veterans Day. All vets should be recognized for their honorable service they do to protect our country and what better way to do so then to give back.”

The Governor explained that he reinstated the program in an effort to support Connecticut’s municipalities while implementing projects that will give a boost to the economy and help in their response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For this round of funding, he implemented a special COVID-19 provision to support towns with expenditures related to their ongoing response to the pandemic, including for new construction, expansion, renovation, or replacement of existing facilities.

