Platform to Employment for Veterans Now Accepting Applications

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month and this year on Veterans Day, we honor those who have served and those who continue to serve our country. Veterans living in Connecticut have served in every branch of the military, and in every era, during peace and war. They contribute to the community at every level in the private and public sectors. According to VA Claims Insider, Connecticut is home to over 180,000 Veterans.

The WorkPlace has dedicated resources to assist Connecticut Veterans with finding employment and our new Platform to Employment for Veterans program is designed to empower Veteran jobseekers with the skills and tools needed to find employment in this turbulent job market. Platform to Employment for Veterans is a 5-week program that offers a variety of support services including skills assessments, career readiness workshops, personal coaching and access to career-related tools and best practices.

Platform to Employment for Veterans will host live, virtual training sessions during the pandemic to assist Veterans in making the transition to rewarding careers. Assistance is available to eligible Veterans which lack computers and there is no cost to participate. Veterans will work with a dedicated support team and become eligible for a paid work experience with Connecticut companies.

“We are honored to offer this program to Connecticut Veterans,” said Mark Charpentier, Program Manager for Platform to Employment. “Platform to Employment for Veterans builds on the success of our original program which has an 80% placement rate across the state. Veterans bring diverse skills to employers and we are excited to help them find new career opportunities.”

Platform to Employment graduates get hired. We are actively recruiting for an upcoming virtual class and seats are limited. For more information or to apply for the program, Veterans should visit platformtoemployment.com or workplace.org/veterans or call (203) 373-2143.

