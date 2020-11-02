Shelton News: Parent University

The Shelton Public Schools recently offered a virtual ‘Parent University’ focused on Navigating the Internet for Distance Learning.



The Shelton Schools use Google Classroom as a platform. TESOL Teacher/ExcEL Coach Maria Zampano clearly walks participants through the interface, software, and what a remote school day looks like. Specific parent and student recommendations for distance learning are addressed, including things like creating a “home schedule” and communicating with teachers, counselors, and others. Translation apps and features are prominently discussed.



Although this session was specifically tailored to meet the needs of Shelton (CT) families, you may find it useful to share as a model within your own networks and community.



Parent University is a program where parents learn strategies to support their children in academic and social emotional growth. Previous workshops focused on topics like family literacy, mindfulness, and summer reading. We’ve included a short clip above – and the full 30 minute presentation is available on our website at https://www.excelleadershipacademy.org/.



Please feel free to share. Reach out anytime to learn more about how ExcEL programs engage families and communities in support of English Learners. For any additional questions, please send us an email at info@excelleadershipacademy.org.

