Westport News: Criminal Mischief & Failure To Appear

#Westport CT-0On the morning of Wednesday, May 2, 2018, officers responded to Riverside Avenue in

regards to a vandalism complaint. The victim alleged that while his vehicle had been parked

unattended on Riverside Avenue it had been vandalized, causing over $2,000.00 in estimated

total damage to the body of the vehicle and to its tires. Through an investigation that included the

review of surveillance footage, James Mozingo was developed as a suspect in this incident. An

arrest warrant was sought and granted for Mozingo in connection with this investigation.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 9, 2020, Mozingo came to police headquarters

in regard to this active warrant. He was charged with 53a-117 Criminal Mischief Third Degree.

Bond for these charges was court-set at $10,000.00. Computer checks showed that Mozingo

was also currently the subject of an active court ordered arrest warrant for failure to appear.

Per this warrant, he was also charged with 53a-173 Failure to Appear Second Degree. This

warrant carried a $500.00 court set bond. The total in bonds for Mozingo was $10,500.00.

Mozingo was able to post these bonds and was released. For the Westport case, he is

scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, December 14, 2020. For the

failure to appear charge, he is scheduled to be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on Monday

December 7, 2020.

