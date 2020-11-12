Westport News: Leaf Blower Fire

On Wednesday, The Westport Fire Department Emergency Communications Center received a call for a

reported truck fire Thursday morning at 9:52am. The fire department responded with two

engines and the shift commander. Fire companies arrived and found the rear area of a

landscaping truck, its machinery, and its contents on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The landscape company employees reported that a fire started on the attached leaf vacuum and

spread to the leaf vacuum’s gas tank. While a landscaping employee was attempting to extinguish

the fire with a fire extinguisher, the gas tank attached to the leaf vacuum failed. As a result of

the gas tank failure the employee’s clothes caught fire as well as the backpack blower and leaves

in the area. The employee was able to remove the burning clothes without getting burned.

Westport EMS responded to evaluate the workers. No persons were required transport to the

hospital.

The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office responded to conduct the fire investigation. The Westport

Police Department responded to provided traffic control.