Bridgeport News: Bridgeport Fire Department Very Busy

#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire— Fires kept the Bridgeport Fire Department hopping. Start with a 2am fire in the 600 block of Fairfield Avenue with fire on the second floor. One occupant was transported to the hospital.

Fire Units responded to a report of a structure fire located at 1105 North Ave at 9:15AM. First unit reported fire visible on the second floor. All occupants were out on arrival. The house next door 1113 was also damaged. The fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Division. No injuries occurred at this incident. The Red Cross will be providing lodging for 6 adults and 3 children.

A kitchen fire was reported in the 800 block of Queen Street around 12:30pm and a dumpster fire reported behind PC Metal on Central Avenue.