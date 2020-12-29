Governor’s Staff Tests Positive For Covid

#HARTFORD, CT – Paul Mounds, chief of staff for the Office of the Governor, today announced that a member of Governor Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, SARS CoV-2. The staff member was in the office as recently as Wednesday, December 23, but had only brief interaction with Governor Lamont from an appropriate social distance while wearing a mask, and the governor will not be self-quarantining as a result. Twice-weekly testing continues for the governor and his staff, and there are no additional positive test results within the administration.

“This is another sign that the virus continues to spread across our state, and we all must keep our guard up,” Mounds said. “We all must limit gatherings, wash our hands, keep a distance, and most importantly, keep wearing our face coverings. We have limited the number of staff working in the office, encouraging telework across our departments with the goal of minimizing contact among individuals, and that will continue to be how our office operates moving forward.”

