BRIDGEPORT POLICE PURSUIT AND FIREARM RECOVERY

#BRIDGEPORT, CT –On Monday December 28, 2020 at 6:38pm while patrolling the PT Barnum Apartment Complex a Bridgeport Police Officer observed a vehicle that was driving suspiciously and proceeded to roll through a stop sign. While initiating a traffic stop at the intersection of Wordin Avenue and Fairfield Avenue, the vehicle proceeded to speed away from the officer eastbound on Fairfield Avenue where it proceeded to crash into traffic coming off the highway. The Officer upon approaching the scene of the incident saw the drive flee the vehicle and proceed eastbound on Fairfield Avenue towards Commerce Drive. While calling out the location of the that suspect, the passenger proceeded to exit the vehicle and drop an object from his lap. The passenger then proceeded to attempt to gain access into a nearby vehicle, when the Officer instructed the suspect through verbal commands to show his hands and get on the ground. The suspect later identified as Charles Lee Young of Bridgeport was taking into custody. Upon a search of the vehicle the Bridgeport Police recovered two firearms and several bags of drugs. Charles Lee Young (D.O.B 3-27-1986) was charged with the following:

.G.S. 29-35(a) Carrying a Pistol without a Permit C.G.S. 53a-217 Criminal Possession of a Firearm

C.G.S. 53-206 Carrying a Dangerous Weapon C.G.S. 21a-279 Possession of NarcoticsC.G.S. 29-38 Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a MotorVehicle C.G.S. 21a-278(a)+ Possession With Intent to Sell

C.G.S. 53a-167a Interfering with an Officer C.G.S. 53a-135 Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree

C.G.S. 53a-122(a)(3) Attempted Larceny 1st Degree C.G.S. 53-202w(c2) Illegal Possession of Large CapacityMagazine

Bond Set: $250,000.00