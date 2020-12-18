Bridgeport News: New Fire Marshal and Promotions

#Bridgeport, CT – Chief Thode announces that the Bridgeport Board of Fire Commissioners unanimously approved Alberto Hernandez as appointed Fire Marshal, in addition fourteen officers will be promoted within the Bridgeport Fire Department.

Fire Marshal Alberto Hernandez has served in the Bridgeport Fire Department for over twenty years, most recently in the Fire Marshal’s Division for the last nine years. Hernandez is a State certified Fire Inspector, Arson Investigator, and Hazardous Materials Inspector. In 2010, Fire Marshal Hernandez completed his college degree in Fire Science and, in 2012 earned a master’s degree in Public Administration.

In addition to the Fire Marshal appointment, Thode announces fourteen of Bridgeport’s bravest will be promoted effective Saturday, December 18, 2020. Lieutenant Mark Cody will be promoted to Captain as well as Firefighters Thomas Varanelli, Thomas Coolidge, Myles Rich, Gregory Prior, Christian Teague, Derek Currao, Derek Villani, Michael Schenk, Kelley Geffert, Daniel Brelsford, and Loren Dailey who will all be elevated to Lieutenant. Firefighters Marcos Ramos and James Bonosconi will be promoted to Pump Engineers.

“Fire Marshal Hernandez is a lifelong Bridgeport resident with unparalleled prevention experience and a proven leader in his response to fires. As we enter a new year, we are also excited to announce newly promoted leadership that will continue to firmly protect the health and public safety of residents in the City of Bridgeport,” stated Chief Thode.

Currently, COVID-19 restrictions for in-person ceremonies are still in place. When allowed, a traditional promotional oath of office will take place at a time and location to be determined.

