Norwalk News: Burglary Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On December 15, 2020 Lindsey Lyon was arrested for being an accomplice in numerous

commercial burglaries over a two week period in October. Lyon and an accomplice broke into

numerous local business during the overnight hours, causing hundreds of dollars of damage and

stealing cash. The Detective Bureau investigated these cases extensively and identified Lyon as a

suspect. This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the

Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.



Arrested Lindsey Lyon ( age 32) of New Canaan

Charges:

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary Third (6 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Sixth (5 counts)

Larceny in the Sixth Degree (5 counts)

Bond $220,000