CITY OF BRIDGEPORT ANNOUNCES FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE CLOSED FOR ON-SITE / IN-PERSON INSPECTIONS

The City of Bridgeport advises that the Fire Marshal’s Office located at 45 Lyon Terrace is closed today.

City officials have been notified of employees in the Fire Marshal’s Office that are exhibiting signs of COVID-19 and have subsequently referred to be tested. Due to the closure onsite inspections will be postponed while available Fire Marshals that were not impacted will work remotely on “life safety” issues.

Closure of offices for safety and sanitizing are standard City of Bridgeport COVID response protocols that are mandated out of an abundance of caution as employees quarantine for preventative measures and then return to work when all test results are returned negative.

In the meantime, all calls for the Fire Marshal should be directed to 203-576-8013.

