Bridgeport News: Fire Marshal’s Office Still Closed

#Bridgeport News: The City of Bridgeport advises that the Fire Marshal’s Office located at 45 Lyon Terrace is closed until further notice.

City officials were notified late last week of employees in the Fire Marshal’s Office that were exhibiting signs of COVID-19 and have subsequently been referred to be tested. Due to the closure onsite inspections will be postponed while available Fire Marshals that were not impacted continue to work remotely on “life safety” issues.

In the meantime, all calls for the Fire Marshal should be directed to 203-576-8013.

Closure of offices for safety and sanitizing are standard City of Bridgeport COVID response protocols that are mandated out of an abundance of caution as employees quarantine for preventative measures and then return to work when all test results are returned negative.

This press release was made possible by: