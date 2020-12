2020-12-20@1:00AMish– #Bridgeport CT– Just before 1a.m. police received a shot spotter activation in the 450 block of Connecticut Avenue. When they arrived on the scene there were 3 people shot outside the Mango’z Sports Bar at 456 Connecticut Avenue. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. There is no audio in this video but as you can imagine it was a very chaotic and emotional scene. This is still breaking news and information can and will change.