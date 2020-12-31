Robbery Arrest

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Kemuel Jimenez-Rivera DOB 10/29/1981 was taken into custody on
December 29, 2020 by Stratford Detectives with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Fusion
Center and several Bridgeport Officers. Upon interviewing Jimenez-Rivera he confessed to the
following armed robberies within the City of Bridgeport:
12/23/20 Subway Restaurant 1552 Wood Avenue CFS 110336
12/24/20 Shell Gas Station 2612 Main Street CFS 110602
12/26/20 CVS Pharmacy 3710 Main Street CFS 110602
12/26/20 Chinese Food Restaurant 4565 Main Street CFS 111215
Arrest warrants are pending for these incidents.
Kemuel Jimenez-Rivera also confessed to two Stratford robberies that occurred in the past two
days.