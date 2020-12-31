Robbery Arrest

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Kemuel Jimenez-Rivera DOB 10/29/1981 was taken into custody on

December 29, 2020 by Stratford Detectives with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Fusion

Center and several Bridgeport Officers. Upon interviewing Jimenez-Rivera he confessed to the

following armed robberies within the City of Bridgeport:

12/23/20 Subway Restaurant 1552 Wood Avenue CFS 110336

12/24/20 Shell Gas Station 2612 Main Street CFS 110602

12/26/20 CVS Pharmacy 3710 Main Street CFS 110602

12/26/20 Chinese Food Restaurant 4565 Main Street CFS 111215

Arrest warrants are pending for these incidents.

Kemuel Jimenez-Rivera also confessed to two Stratford robberies that occurred in the past two

days.

