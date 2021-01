2021-01-13@1:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to Vine Street that went to two alarms. The home at 32 Vine Street suffered significant damage on all three floors and caused damage to the house to it’s left. Everyone safely made it out and there were no reported injuries to either firefighters or occupants. Preliminary said there was eight that need to be relocated and possibly another eight from the neighboring home.