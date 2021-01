11:39pm–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT– A car wanted in a shots fired incident at Trumbull Gardens crashed into a utility pole on Collingwood Avenue in Fairfield. The car was located by Bridgeport Police on Capital Avenue but it is not known at this time if police pursued the vehicle. Witnesses told me that a black pickup truck stopped and picked up the occupants of the car.

