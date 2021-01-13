GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES DEPLOYMENT OF MORE THAN 100 MEMBERS OF THE CONNECTICUT NATIONAL GUARD TO WASHINGTON, D.C.

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that at the request of United States National Guard officials, he is authorizing the deployment of more than 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, D.C. to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power. This includes members of the Connecticut National Guard’s Military Police, as well as two patrol explosive-detection dog teams that are dual-trained for police patrol activities and explosive detection.

Additionally, the state’s Air Guard has also placed C-130H aircraft and crews on alert status, which are capable of moving personnel throughout the country if needed.

“The State of Connecticut stands ready to help ensure the peaceful transition of power and protect our democracy,” Governor Lamont said. “May God bless our brave men and women in uniform, and the United States of America.”

Governor Lamont stressed that the deployment of these Connecticut National Guard members will not impact the state’s ongoing efforts to contain and combat the COVID-19 virus.

